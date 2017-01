Spankings, Name-Calling & CPS Investigations! Top Monster Mom Moments EXPOSED

But the bad mom behavior didn't end there. Inbook of her private diary entries, Kate Gosselin: How She Fooled the World, the author included excerpts where she admitted to being "too rough" with her special needs son who is currently at a treatment facility . When Collin refused to sit in the corner after behaving badly, she admitted to being "absolutely awful" to the then-2-year-old. But just four months later, Collin got Kate's wrath when he spilled a bag of beans. "I was instantly so SO angry, that I grabbed him and spanked him as hard as I could and thought I may seriously injure him so I sent him to his crib," she wrote. "I have never felt that I may seriously injure a child but today was that day!"