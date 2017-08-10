STAR Pays for Scoops!

Click here!

Send us your scoop!

or call (800) 609-8312

Celebrity Best Abs

Holy 6-Pack!

The 12 Most FAB-tastic Celebs In Hollywood

Check out Tinseltown's most toned tummies.

By ,

Celebrity Best Abs

Credit: BACKGRID

View gallery 13
The 12 Most FAB-tastic Celebs In Hollywood
1 of 13
From Zac Efron to Justin Bieber we've rounded up Hollywood's hottest bodies and you NEED to check them out! Click through our smoking hot gallery to see the best celebrity abs.

Photo credit: BACKGRID

Swoon! Baywatch actor, Zac Efron, shows off his amazing muscles while filming on the beach in Miami last year.

Photo credit: BACKGRID

The Biebs loves to show off his nice physique. With the added touch of the tattoos, that body is hard to resist!

Photo credit: BACKGRID

Emily Ratajkowski proudly showed off her tight tummy while arriving for Jimmy Kimmel in LA.

Photo credit: BACKGRID

Goals! Kendall Jenner has no reason to be shy about exposing her flat stomach.

Photo credit: BACKGRID

Kevin Hart's body is also smokin'! The comedian was shirtless as he enjoyed a party in Las Vegas.

Photo credit: BACKGRID

YouTube sensation Madison Beer was snapped entering a restaurant in LA. Her sizzlin' figure looked amazing in leather pants and a camo shirt.

Photo credit: BACKGRID

Nick Jonas has us all swooning when he posted this pic on Instagram. "I never do this but... Healthy living and fitness update. Post workout picture. #diabeticinshape #2.0" he wrote.

Photo credit: BACKGRID

Mark Wahlberg looked super sexy on the beach in Barbados. This 46-year-old has nothing to be ashamed of!

Photo credit: BACKGRID

Julianne Hough definitely knows how to stay in shape! The professional dancer was photographed showing off her amazing body while leaving a gym in Studio City.

Photo credit: BACKGRID

Gigi Hadid knows how to turn heads! The model enjoys boxing to stay in shape.

Photo credit: BACKGRID

We're going crazy over actor, Liam Hemsworth's hot body as he hit the beach in Malibu for a day of surfing.

Photo credit: BACKGRID

Don't mind if I do! Scott Eastwood is every girl's (or guy's) dream on a beach in Australia last November.

Photo credit: BACKGRID

Comments