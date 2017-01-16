Celebs' Sex Wish-Lists: Find Out Who Stars Want To Bed

1 of 11

From Jake Gyllenhaal to Meryl Streep, find out who your favorite celebrities want to sleep with in Hollywood!

Billy Bob Thornton, 61, revealed his affection for the Friends veteran after the 72nd Annual Golden Globe Awards on Sunday, Jan. 11. "Jennifer Aniston," the actor said. "Lifelong goal…" he added with a laugh. "That's all I'm saying." Pretty interesting considering Thornton was once married to Angelina Jolie, who famously moved on to Aniston's ex husband, Brad Pitt.

Nicole Kidman and Jimmy Fallon: Nicole Kidman dropped a huge bomb on Jimmy Fallon during a live interview on The Tonight Show, revealing that when they first met in the early 2000s, she had a huge crush on him. Unfortunately, Jimmy didn't picked up what she was throwing down and never made a move. Oops! Now, they're married to other people.

Anne Hathaway and Jon Stewart: During her first visit to The Daily Show in 2008, Anne Hathaway started blushing immediately, confessing that she had a huge thing for host Jon Stewart. In response, Stewart called himself old and "decrepit," a bashful brush-off.

Ariana Grande and Jim Carrey: Ariana Grande called Jim Carrey her "childhood crush," but that may be underselling it. When she actually met the comedian in April 2014, the singer actually broke down into tears.

Jake Gyllenhaal and Jennifer Aniston: Another Jennifer Aniston fan! Jake Gyllenhaal starred alongside the Friends veteran in 2002's The Good Girl. During an interview in April 2016, the actor admitted that it was difficult to keep his — erm — feelings at bay during filming. "I will say, I had a crush on her for years," he said, "And working with her was not easy. I was — um, yeah. That's all I'm going to say. It was lovely. It wasn't hard, that's what I would say."

Sam Claflin and Pamela Anderson: The Hunger Games: Mockingjay — Part 1 star Sam Claflin revealed during a press tour that he not only used to "fangirl" over Pamela Anderson, he also "really appreciated" Baywatch. Yeah, no kidding! "I even had a framed photograph on my bedside table that I used to kiss every night," he added.

Neil Patrick Harris and Nick Jonas: Triple threat Neil Patrick Harris confessed on The Wendy Williams Show that Nick Jonas is sexy celebrity list, but their age difference was a little awkward for a while. "He was good-looking even before it was allowed to think he was good-looking," Neil said. "It was a bit of a problem; you had to wait until he turned 19 to 20. And then you were like, 'what is happening!'"

Meryl Streep and Will Ferrell: In a juicy interview with W Magazine last year, Meryl Streep revealed her affection for Will Ferrell: "The movie that makes me cry is Anchorman. I have the biggest crush on Will Ferrell. I love him in every film he does. I mean, Ryan Gosling could be my child. I'm not going to have a crush on a child. Will Ferrell is a man."

Kristen Stewart and Harrison Ford: and Kristen Stewart's sexual preferences may be more in the lesbian realm in recent years, but she's still susceptible to the charms of Harrison Ford, admitting she had a "huge thing" for the Indiana Jones star.