Monster Mom Casey Anthony GRINS While Leaving A Bar In Florida
'The most hated woman in America' is seen having a rosy time following her acquittal.
1 of 7
BACKGRID
BACKGRID
Casey Anthony is attempting to blend back into every day life by rubbing elbows with the locals in Florida. See the latest photos of the mom who is still known today as "the most hated woman in America."
BACKGRID
BACKGRID
The 31-year-old was spotted leaving the Brass Ring Pub this week with a close pal.
BACKGRID
BACKGRID
Casey, who was recently acquitted of first-degree murder in the death of her 2-year-old daughter Caylee back in 2011, left happy hour with a smirk on her face as she chatted with her friend.
BACKGRID
BACKGRID
Meanwhile, Casey's mother was just admitted to the hospital for kidney issues. Still, her daughter looked like hitting up the bar was more important than tending to her sick mom, who's been under an immense amount of stress following the murder of her granddaughter and Casey's controversial persona.
BACKGRID
BACKGRID
Recently, unseen prison footage surfaced from 2008 of the shamed star.
BACKGRID
BACKGRID
The tape shows the monster mom flying into a fit of rage while talking to her distraught parents, who are begging her to tell them what happened to Caylee.
BACKGRID
BACKGRID
What do you think of Casey's latest outing? Tell us your thoughts below!
X
Comments