Carrie & Debbie's Family And Friends Gather For Last Goodbyes
See photos from the heartbreaking day.
Carrie Fisher and Debbie Reynolds are being buried today at Forest Lawn Memorial Park.
Todd Fisher, Carrie's brother and Debbie's son, was spotted carry Carrie's ashes. She was cremated and some will be buried alongside Debbie.
Billie Lourd, Carrie's only daughter, was obviously distraught during the services.
Yesterday, was the funeral and many Hollywood star attended including Meryl Streep.
The services yesterday were private but a public memorial will also take place.
Taylor Lautner, one of Billie's Scream Queens co-stars, attended to provide support.
Even Carrie's dog, Gary, was reportedly there.
