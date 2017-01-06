Carrie & Debbie's Family And Friends Gather For Last Goodbyes

1 of 7

Getty Images/AKM-GSI Getty Images/AKM-GSI Carrie Fisher and Debbie Reynolds are being buried today at Forest Lawn Memorial Park.

AKM-GSI AKM-GSI Todd Fisher, Carrie's brother and Debbie's son, was spotted carry Carrie's ashes. She was cremated and some will be buried alongside Debbie.

AKM-GSI AKM-GSI Billie Lourd, Carrie's only daughter, was obviously distraught during the services.

AKM-GSI AKM-GSI Yesterday, was the funeral and many Hollywood star attended including Meryl Streep.

AKM-GSI AKM-GSI The services yesterday were private but a public memorial will also take place.

AKM-GSI AKM-GSI Taylor Lautner, one of Billie's Scream Queens co-stars, attended to provide support.