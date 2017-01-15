Mariah Carey & Boyfriend Bryan Tanaka Take Her Kids To Dinner
The 33-year-old backup dancer was spotted having dinner in London with Mariah Carey and her 5-year-old twins, Morrocan and Monroe Cannon.
While Bryan has reportedly vacationed with the kids before, this is their first public dinner as a unit.
The blended family was all smiles as they left Mr. Chow.
Even though the 46-year-old was out with another man, she still wore her engagement ring from James Packer!
Mariah and James broke off their engagement months ago, and her romance with Bryan began to flourish in front of the Mariah's World cameras.
