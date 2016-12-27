Teresa, Nene & More! Who Are The Poorest 'Housewives' Ever?

1 of 16

The Housewives may live luxurious lifestyles on TV, but some were once in debt once the cameras stop rolling! Click through these 15 slides to see which Bravolebrities are living beyond their means.

Teresa Giudice infamously served an 11-month sentence for conspiracy to commit mail fraud, wire fraud and bank fraud, making false statements on loan applications and bankruptcy fraud.

Joe, is Her husband,, is currently serving a 41-month sentence for fraud at Fort Dix Federal Correctional Institution. He could be deported for his crimes.

Fellow RHONJ alum Danielle Staub filed for chapter 7 bankruptcy in 2012. The case was discharged two years later.

Jacqueline Laurita owes Chris had to file for bankruptcy on behalf of one of his companies. owes $338,337.05 in state taxes , and as RHONJ fans know, her husbandhad to file for bankruptcy on behalf of one of his companies.

Dorit Kemsley’s husband Paul filed for chapter 15 bankruptcy in 2012, RHOBH newbie’s husbandfiled for chapter 15 bankruptcy in 2012, claiming to be $10 million to $50 million in debt . The United States Bankruptcy Court Southern District of New york denied his petition for recognition in 2013, and his attempt to reopen the case later that month was denied as well.

RHOA alum Kim Fields isn’t a stranger to money woes either. The Facts of Life star was hit with a federal tax lien for over $212,000 just before joining the Bravo show.