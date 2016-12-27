Teresa, Nene & More! Who Are The Poorest 'Housewives' Ever?
The Housewives may live luxurious lifestyles on TV, but some were once in debt once the cameras stop rolling! Click through these 15 slides to see which Bravolebrities are living beyond their means.
Teresa Giudice infamously served an 11-month sentence for conspiracy to commit mail fraud, wire fraud and bank fraud, making false statements on loan applications and bankruptcy fraud.
Shortly after she was released, the RHONJ star was hit with a federal tax lien for $219,804.38.
Giudice’s messy $13.5 million bankruptcy case was settled earlier this month.
Her husband, Joe, is currently serving a 41-month sentence for fraud at Fort Dix Federal Correctional Institution. He could be deported for his crimes.
Fellow RHONJ alum Danielle Staub filed for chapter 7 bankruptcy in 2012. The case was discharged two years later.
Jacqueline Laurita owes $338,337.05 in state taxes, and as RHONJ fans know, her husband Chris had to file for bankruptcy on behalf of one of his companies.
RHOBH newbie Dorit Kemsley’s husband Paul filed for chapter 15 bankruptcy in 2012, claiming to be $10 million to $50 million in debt. The United States Bankruptcy Court Southern District of New york denied his petition for recognition in 2013, and his attempt to reopen the case later that month was denied as well.
Other newbie Eden Sassoon revealed in her divorce filings that she owed money to Macy’s, Saks Fifth Avenue, J. Crew, Neiman Marcus and Nordstrom.
Before Jules Wainstein was a housewife, she was in debt! She filed for bankruptcy in 2004 under her maiden name, claiming that she had no savings and owed over $22,000 to creditors. Now, Jules’ estranged husband Michael Wainstein is accusing her of overspending to afford her lifestyle on RHONY.
Sonja Morgan briefly discussed her bankruptcy filing on RHONY before scoring a deal to help her pay off her debts. The “embarrassing” ordeal was settled in 2015.
RHONY alum Cindy Barshop was slapped with a federal tax lien for $142, 330.36 just last month.
Nene Leakes isn’t a “rich b**ch!” The RHOA star filed for bankruptcy in March 1996 before meeting and marrying Gregg Leakes. Now, the reality star owes over $1 million in taxes.
RHOA alum Kim Fields isn’t a stranger to money woes either. The Facts of Life star was hit with a federal tax lien for over $212,000 just before joining the Bravo show.
RHOC alum Lynne Curtin was famously evicted on the show. Then, she filed court documents in her divorce case from Frank Curtin, claiming she only had $100 to her name in 2013.
Fellow RHOC alum Peggy Tanous filed for chapter 7 bankruptcy after leaving the show and missed at least 75 mortgage payments !
