Wow! This Is What the Royals Used to Look Like?

With the 20-anniversary of her death this year, interest in the late Princess Diana
is at an all-time high. TLC is airing a 3-hour telecast exploring her life, legacy and conspiracy theories surrounding her death. Watch Princess Diana: Tragedy or Treason
on Monday, July 31 at 8 p.m. ET on TLC. Click through to see how the royal family has changed through the years.
Princess Elizabeth amongst a syringa bush in the grounds of Windsor Castle, Berkshire on July 8, 1941.
Prince Charles arrives to take a tour of the gardens at Plas Cadnant Hidden Gardens during The Prince of Wales' annual summer visit to Wales on July 14, 2017 in Menai Bridge, Wales.
Prince Charles arrives at the Orly airport during his official visit to France on Nov. 7, 1988 in Paris, France.
Princess Diana with her sons, Prince William and Prince Harry, at the piano in Kensington Palace.
Prince Charles and Princess Diana with Prince William and Prince Harry
in the wildflower meadow at Highgrove Royal Gardens, bought for his use by the Duchess of Cornwall.
Princess Elizabeth and her husband pose with their children in the gardens of their home, Clarence House, in 1951. Princess Anne, tired of photographers, crawls towards the flowers.
Prince Charles and Princess Diana, left, were married on July 29, 1981 at St. Paul's Cathedral in London. Prince William and Duchess Catherine Middleton, right, were married at Westminster Abbey on April 29, 2011 in London.
Prince William, Catherine Duchess of Cambridge, Prince George
and Princess Charlotte
arrive at Berlin Tegel Airport during an official visit to Poland and Germany on July 19, 2017 in Berlin, Germany.
Prince William, left, and Prince Harry, right, walk to the church for the wedding of Pippa Middleton
and James Matthews
at St. Mark's Church in Englefield, west of London, on May 20, 2017.
Queen Elizabeth II
attends the annual garden party at the Palace of Holyroodhouse on July 4, 2017 in Edinburgh, Scotland. We pay for juicy info! Do you have a story for RadarOnline.com? Email us at tips@radaronline.com, or call us at 800-344-9598 any time, day or night.