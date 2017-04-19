Bradley & Lady Gaga's Chemistry Is ON FIRE
They're filming 'A Star Is Born' and Cooper's baby mama Shayk is home with the baby.
Bradley Cooper and Lady Gaga appear to have a close connection as costars — but what will his baby mama think? Keep clicking through to see their sexy make-out session on the set of A Star Is Born.
The 42-year-old actor — who plays an alcoholic movie star determined to help Gaga's character find fame and fortune — was seen really getting into their kissing scene.
Rising actress Gaga got into character, too, by getting cozy with Bradley, who also happens to be directing the film.
As Star previously reported, Bradley and girlfriend Irina Shayk welcomed their first child — daughter Lea De Seine Shayk Cooper — earlier this month.
Bradley's supermodel girlfriend, 31, has wasted no time whipping her body back into shape following the pregnancy.
She recently shared a sizzling snap in a bikini just weeks after giving birth.
Bradley and Irina have been dating since 2015, while Gaga ended her engagement to Taylor Kinney last summer. Since then, she's moved on with new boyfriend, Christian Carino.
Do you think Irina should be worried about their on-set chemistry? Tell us your thoughts below!
