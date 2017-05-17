Brad Pitt Hides Drastic Weight Loss AGAIN Under Baggy Clothing
'He's refusing to reach out for help,' a source told Star.
Is this the new Brad Pitt? The 53-year-old actor is shocking fans with his recent appearances this past week, where he's been spotted wearing oversized clothing to hide his pin-thin frame.
Even more dismaying, a couple of weeks ago, Brad was photographed on his way to an Los Angeles studio looking frighteningly gaunt, hollow-cheeked and frail.
"I believe Brad is in a very bad place right now — and even more scary, it seems as if he's refusing to reach out for help," a source told Star last month, adding that his divorce from Angelina Jolie last September has "been incredibly wearying and destructive for him."
"First there was the abuse allegations, then the fights over visitation with the children and now a custody war with seemingly no end in sight," the insider went on. "It's not at all surprising that he could be collapsing under the strain."
Now his condition has led some friends to worry that he may even have developed an eating disorder due to stress. "Brad started to lose weight right after the split, which was perfectly understandable, but in my opinion, he has only gotten worse as time goes by," the source said.
Do you think Brad needs help? Tell us your thoughts below!
