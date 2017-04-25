Pitt Caught Looking Frail As Angelina Jolie Divorce Drags On
'It's been incredibly wearying and destructive for him,' a source said.
Coleman Rayner
It's been over eight months since Angelina Jolie blindsided Brad Pitt with divorce, and now, it's become apparent that his heartache is seriously taking a toll on his health.
The 53-year-old actor was spotted moping into his art studio in Los Angeles on April 24, looking skinnier than ever before.
"First there was the abuse allegations, then the fights over visitation with the children and now a custody war with seemingly no end in sight," an insider told Star.
"It's not at all surprising that he could be collapsing under the strain," added the source. "I believe Brad is in a very bad place right now — and even more scary, it seems as if he's refusing to reach out for help."
As Star previously reported, while Angie has been flying their brood — Maddox, 15, Pax, 13, Zahara, 12, Shiloh, 10, and 8-year-old twins, Knox and Vivienne — around the world, Brad has been fighting to win back their love.
Meanwhile, Brad's pals — especially George Clooney — are desperately trying to help him heal from the crippling divorce. "George was hoping to cheer him up when he asked him to be the twins' godfather, and it worked — Brad is so honored and thrilled!" another source told Star.
What do you think about Brad's drastic transformation since his divorce? Tell us your thoughts below!
