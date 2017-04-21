Brad Pitt Is Wasting Away On Scary Divorce Diet
Divorce is taking a serious toll on Brad Pitt! The 53-year-old actor has been spotted multiple times in the last several weeks looking startlingly thin and frail, and his pals wonder if the stress of his nasty split from Angelina Jolie has brought on an eating disorder. Get all the details inside Star this week — and keep clicking through to find out what other juicy gossip we have on celebs!
This week, Star has rounded up some of the most secretive celebrity scandals and heartbreaks — and you're not going to believe who made the list! Find out which stars faced tragic upbringings, devastating diseases and lost loves, yet still fought on to find success!
Pop superstar Barry Manilow may have said in the past that husband and manager, Garry Kief, is the love of his life — but Garry wasn't the first! Star has bombshell details about Barry's secret ex-wife!
Prince Harry and Meghan Markle are heating up their romance and inching their way closer to a wedding aisle, but will their blowout fight put plans to a halt? Star has the scoop about what her Royal boyfriend had to ask her to do to be accepted into the family!
