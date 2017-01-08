Angelina Jolie Rips Into Kate Hudson Over Her Secret Romance With Brad
Plus, more celebrity gossip this week from Star!
The tension's been building ever since Angelina Jolie got word of her ex Brad Pitt's red-hot romance with Kate Hudson — and the Hollywood heavyweights may be on the verge of their first-ever face-off! Pick up the brand-new weekly issue of Star, where insiders reveal the clues that a big cat fight will probably go down on Jan. 8 at the Golden Globes!
Star has obtained exclusive photos of Meghan Markle's first wedding in September 2011 to film producer Trevor Engelson, but will Prince Harry be concerned when he sees how the ceremony went down?
After Carrie Fisher was rushed to the hospital on Dec. 23 for suffering a massive heart attack on a flight from London to Los Angeles, new deathbed secrets are being revealed — like the guardian angel who never left her side at the hospital. Star uncovers the touching story.
George Michael's shocking death on Christmas not only shook Hollywood, but also is causing a lot of new secrets to be revealed about the 53-year-old singer's dark past. Get a peek at what really happened to him once he reportedly fell into a heroin addiction before his death.
