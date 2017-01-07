Blue Ivy Turns 5! See Her 10 CUTEST Moments!

1 of 10

Getty Images Getty Images Happy Birthday, Blue Ivy! Beyonce and Jay-Z’s daughter turns five-years-old today, so we thought we'd celebrate the big day with a list of her cutest moments! Click through to see the little one's most adorable pics.

A photo posted by Beyoncé (@beyonce) on Aug 28, 2016 at 5:52pm PDT Here’s Blue looking glamorous in an ensemble that supposedly cost $11,000! She wore it to the 2016 MTV Video Music Awards, where she was her mom's well-dressed date for the evening.

FameFly FameFly Check out that lemon dress! An ode to Mom's Lemonade album, perhaps?

A photo posted by Beyoncé (@beyonce) on Mar 9, 2016 at 12:39pm PST Instagram.com/Beyonce Whoops! Looks like Blue got into her mom's makeup collection. She really has an eye for detail.

FameFly FameFly This little one can even rock a floral head piece!

A photo posted by Beyoncé (@beyonce) on Mar 7, 2016 at 10:43am PST Instagram.com/Beyonce Blue showed she was hard to impress when she posed with her dad next to the Lombardi trophy last year.

AKM-GSI AKM-GSI Here’s the little one making her sharp-dressed dad proud as she rocks a fringe dress just as well as her mom.

AKM-GSI AKM-GSI Clearly Blue is no stranger to daring fashion choices. Here she is in a bright fuschia skirt and fishnet tights as she accompanies mom and dad on Halloween.

A video posted by Beyoncé (@beyonce) on Jul 28, 2016 at 6:28pm PDT Instagram.com/Beyonce Then there was the time Blue matched her beautiful mama in a pretty floral ensemble while in Paris. The little one is quite the jetsetter!