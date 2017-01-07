Blue Ivy Turns 5! See Her 10 CUTEST Moments!
Happy Birthday, Blue Ivy! Beyonce and Jay-Z’s daughter turns five-years-old today, so we thought we'd celebrate the big day with a list of her cutest moments! Click through to see the little one's most adorable pics.
Check out that lemon dress! An ode to Mom's Lemonade album, perhaps?
This little one can even rock a floral head piece!
Here’s the little one making her sharp-dressed dad proud as she rocks a fringe dress just as well as her mom.
Clearly Blue is no stranger to daring fashion choices. Here she is in a bright fuschia skirt and fishnet tights as she accompanies mom and dad on Halloween.
