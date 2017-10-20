Rob Kardashian's Secret $100K Weight Loss Surgery

Robert Kardashian , 30, has publicly struggled with his weight for years. During that time he stayed away from the public eye, battling depression and his insecurities around his massive weight gain. Photo credit: BACKGRID

However, when the reality star started dating Blac Chyna , 29, he began making more public appearances and slimming down. Photo credit: BACKGRID

At the time him and his fiancée often posted to social media tracking his weight loss progress. Photo credit: BACKGRID

Now the ex stripper, is saying that Rob lied about losing the weight through diet and exercise and secretly had $100,000 worth of weight loss surgery. Photo credit: BACKGRID

Kardashian clan for In court papers filed against the entireclan for allegedly sabotaging her E! spinoff, Blac, who filed under real name Angela White, claimed that Rob underwent weight loss surgery. Photo credit: BACKGRID

As readers know, Rob Kardashian and Blac Chyna split in July after a tumultuous relationship and are currently in a bitter custody battle over daughter, Dream Kardashian. Photo credit: BACKGRID

After the split, Rob blasted his former fiancé and baby mama in a revenge porn rant, accusing her of getting liposuction after giving birth to Dream Kardashian; posting nude photos of her to social media and accusing her of cheating and doing drugs. Photo credit: BACKGRID