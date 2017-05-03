Blac Chyna Proves Her Post-Baby Body Is The Real Thing
Does Rob's baby mama have the hottest 'KUWTK' bikini body now?
BACKGRID
There was a time when Rob Kardashian and Blac Chyna were becoming more popular than the famous family, but did Kim Kardashian's latest scandal win it all back? Check out the latest photos that show just how desperate Chyna wants the attention, again!
Just days after Kim was seen in an outrageous teeny tiny bikini in Mexico for Kourtney Kardashian's birthday, Chyna has surfaced to start a bikini war.
Dream Kardashian's mom, who just gave birth in November 2016, was showing off her new slimmed down figure in Miami this week.
Chyna is on a mission to prove that she isn't fooling fans about her body with photoshop!
However, unlike Kim, Chyna decided to cover her butt with some black yoga pants. As Star readers know, Kim came under fire after untouched photos emerged of the KUWTK star's butt in Mexico.
Fans were so shocked by her body fakery on social media that she lost over 100,000 followers. Do you think Chyna is trying to shove her untouched bikini body in Kim's face? Tell us your thoughts below!
