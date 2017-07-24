STAR Pays for Scoops!

Rob Who?

Blac Chyna Packs On The PDA With New Man In Miami

The couple partied all night long.

Blac Chyna has put her Rob Kardashian drama behind her and she wants the whole world to know!

The model was spotted holding hands and looking cozy with her new man, rapper Mechie.

The pair has been partying it up in Miami and can't seem to get enough of each other.

Mechie and Chyna even proved their affection with matching tattoos which they posted about on social media!
The two have a long history together as well. Mechie was the guy Chyna was kissing in the video she sent to Rob which set him off on his graphic Instagram and Twitter rant.

Do you think Mechie and Chyna will last?

