Rob Who? Blac Chyna Packs On The PDA With New Man In Miami The couple partied all night long. By Star Staff, July 24, 2017

Blac Chyna has put her Rob Kardashian drama behind her and she wants the whole world to know!Photo credit: BACKGRIDThe model was spotted holding hands and looking cozy with her new man, rapper Mechie.Photo credit: BACKGRIDThe pair has been partying it up in Miami and can't seem to get enough of each other. Photo credit: BACKGRIDMechie and Chyna even proved their affection with matching tattoos which they posted about on social media!The two have a long history together as well. Mechie was the guy Chyna was kissing in the video she sent to Rob which set him off on his graphic Instagram and Twitter rant.Photo credit: BACKGRIDDo you think Mechie and Chyna will last?Photo credit: BACKGRID