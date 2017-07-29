Blac Chyna And Mechie Cause Chaos In Beverly Hills.

Blac Chyna and new boyfriend hip-hop artist Mechie’s security detail means business! The new couple was spotted on Friday after shopping at Saks Fifth Avenue in Beverly Hills. As they made their way to Blac’s white Ferari apparently a paparazzo got too close for comfort. A scuffle broke out between the photographer and Blac's bodyguard and in no time store's security guard joined the fight. The two men brought the photog down to the ground. Blac remained cool, calm, and collected during the chaos. She continued walking to her car as if she had no idea what was going on just feet behind her. Photo credit: BACKGRID

Earlier this month a judge granted Blac’s request for a restraining order against her ex-fiancé Rob Kardashian, 30, after the pair was embroiled in a nasty social media war. Blac posted video of herself making out with Mechie and Rob retaliated by posting revenge porn of Blac and claiming she did drugs in front of their 8-month-old baby Dream Kardashian. Photo credit: Snapchat

Blac and Mechie, 24 managed to get into their waiting car and take off as police arrived. Photo credit: BACKGRID

The 29-year-old mother of two was quite a spectacle herself. Her killer curves were on full display in black bike shorts and a tight long-sleeved crop top that showed off her toned mid section. Photo credit: BACKGRID

Blac’s figure has been under the microscope since Rob claimed that the former stripper had undergone plastic surgery shortly after giving birth to Dream. Photo credit: BACKGRID