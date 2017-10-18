Blac Chyna Bares Butt In Totally See-Through Leggings While Shopping

A hungry Blac Chyna was spotted chowing down on some carbs while shopping at Saks Fifth Avenue in Beverly Hills with a friend on Tuesday. Photo credit: BACKGRID

The 29-year-old mother of two sported a skintight Adidas tracksuit and teamed it with the timeless black and white Adidas Originals sneakers. Photo credit: BACKGRID

The reality star showed off her natural beauty, ditching her colorful wigs and rocking a fresh-face. Photo credit: BACKGRID

Though this was a more casual look for Robert Kardashian ’s ex, the former stripper still managed to turn heads with her totally see-through leggings, baring her black thong and large butt. Photo credit: BACKGRID

Chyna topped off her Monochromatic athleisure look with a Dolce & Gabbana multicolor box bag. Photo credit: BACKGRID

The sighting comes after reports claimed the reality star is “suing the entire Kardashian family for using their power to squash” the second season of the couples shared reality show, Rob & Chyna. Photo credit: BACKGRID

As readers know, Rob Kardashian and his baby mama are in the middle of a dramatic custody battle over their daughter Dream. Photo credit: BACKGRID

Chyna hired lawyer Lisa Bloom to take action against her baby daddy after he went on a vicious social media rant back in July and posted nude photos of her. Photo credit: BACKGRID