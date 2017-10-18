Blac Chyna Bares Butt In Totally See-Through Leggings While Shopping

A hungry Blac Chyna
was spotted chowing down on some carbs while shopping at Saks Fifth Avenue in Beverly Hills with a friend on Tuesday.
The 29-year-old mother of two sported a skintight Adidas tracksuit and teamed it with the timeless black and white Adidas Originals sneakers.
The reality star showed off her natural beauty, ditching her colorful wigs and rocking a fresh-face.
Though this was a more casual look for Robert Kardashian
’s ex, the former stripper still managed to turn heads with her totally see-through leggings, baring her black thong and large butt.
Chyna topped off her Monochromatic athleisure look with a Dolce & Gabbana multicolor box bag.
The sighting comes after reports claimed the reality star is “suing the entire Kardashian family for using their power to squash” the second season of the couples shared reality show, Rob & Chyna.
As readers know, Rob Kardashian and his baby mama are in the middle of a dramatic custody battle over their daughter Dream.
Chyna hired lawyer Lisa Bloom to take action against her baby daddy after he went on a vicious social media rant back in July and posted nude photos of her.
Rob reportedly filed a counter suit against his ex, for alleged assault, battery, and vandalism, claiming Blac owes a $100,000 in damages.