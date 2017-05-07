Blac Chyna’s Raunchy Poolside PDA With Porn Star
Rob K’s baby mama and Alexis Texas’ ‘cheeky’ display.
Blac Chyna, 28, hosted a wet and wild Sapphire Pool party in Las Vegas this weekend. She donned a soft white robe for her entrance and posed with adult film star Alexis Texas. Rob Kardashian’s baby mama got very handsy on the carpet, flirting with the porn star and fondling her breast and butt for the cameras.
The pair turned up the heat once they were settled at the pool. Blac ditched her robe revealing a sheer camouflage cover up with a high neck and long sleeves that did nothing to hide her tiny string bikini underneath. She flaunted her curves and continued the girl-on-girl action with Alexis all to the delight of partygoers and photographers.
The reality star and video vixen paired her pink bejeweled sunglasses with a pink wig. She kept the look on-point by avoiding taking a plunge in the pool, preferring instead to focus on her hosting duties and posing for naughty pics with Alexis.
Blac recently bragged that she was just 11 lbs away from reaching her pre-baby weight. She gave birth to her second child, Dream Kardashian, just five months ago. Blac is also mother to King Cairo Stevenson, her five-year-old son with rapper Tyga, 27.
While the pool party was a job for Blac, she actually has her own reason to party. The curvy make up entrepreneur turns 29 on May 11.
