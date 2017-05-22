Beyonce's Pregnant Belly Is BULGING At Her Baby Shower 'Push Party'
The diva's twins are expected to arrive any day now.
Beyonce looks more than ready to deliver her twins! Check out the latest photos of the very pregnant star at another baby shower over the weekend right here on Star!
The 35-year-old was spotted putting her huge bare bump on display for her guests on May 20. The diva even decorated her belly with a henna tattoo for the bash.
According to reports, Beyonce rounded up her closest pals for one last showdown — or as she called it a "Carter Push Party" — before her twins' arrival, which is rumored to be any day now.
Guests at the African-themed party included Beyonce's mom Tina Knowles, Kelly Rowland, Serena Williams, Michelle Williams, La La Anthony and more!
The outdoor bash had tents set up for guests to go inside and cool down while enjoying "soul food" and a lavish lemonade bar.
When do you think Beyonce is due with her twins? Tell us your thoughts below!
