Bethenny Frankel Celebrates Her 47th In Her Birthday Suit

Bethenny Frankel continued celebrating her 47th birthday on Sunday catching some rays on a Miami beach with family just a few hours before her first appearance on the ABC series, Shark Tank. continued celebrating her 47th birthday on Sunday catching some rays on a Miami beach with family just a few hours before her first appearance on the ABC series, Shark Tank.

The Real Housewives of New York star turned entrepreneur showed off her toned abs in a grey and white ruffled bikini and a straw hat.

Bethenny, who is the founder of Skinnygirl vodka, snagged a deal with investor Kevin O’Leary and Snarky Tea, an up-and-coming tea company.

On Instagram she posted a video telling fans of her first experience as a Shark investor.

“What happens when the greatest Shark-y combines with the queen of snarky? A product line called Snarky Teas, created by Jenni-Lyn, a power woman who executed an incredible idea and created tea with an attitude,” Frankel said on Instagram. “Snarky Teas, I am so excited for my first Shark Tank deal and I am excited to be Mrs. Wonderful for a day!”

The benefits of the tea, which have different levels of caffeine, include stress relief, energy, weight management and more.

The day before, on her actual birthday, Bethenny traveled to Puerto Rico to continue the relief efforts she started following Hurricane Maria in October.

She documented the trip on social media. She handed out crisis kits filled with water, money, rice, and more.

“Feliz cumpleaños. Okay I am back in Puerto Rico. It’s about four weeks since Maria hit and when we first came we definitely had our act together but now we have our acts really together. We are running this like a military operation,” she said.