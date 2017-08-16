Bella Thorne Reunites With Scott Disick During Another Wild Night

5 of 7

The Shake It Up star talked about her relationship with Scott in a recent interview with Complex magazine. She said, "I don't drink and he really drinks a lot. It just ended up... I just wasn't down. I was like, 'I gotta leave.'" And added, "We were [at Cannes] a day and a half before I was like I'm booking my flight and leaving. I love to go out and have fun, I F**king love to dance, but I just don't party hardcore like that. It was way too much for me. I was like, 'Woah, this is not the way I live my life, bruh.'"

Photo credit: BACKGRID