Baby Battles, Restraining Orders & More! HGTV’S Wildest Off-Screen Scandals Exposed

1 of 17

They may not be Housewives, but these home improvement stars surely bring the drama. Check out HGTV’s biggest scandals yet!

Chip and Joanna Gaines have quickly become two of HGTV’s most controversial stars. The couple recently came under fire after it was revealed that their church strongly andhave quickly become two of HGTV’s most controversial stars. The couple recently came under fire after it was revealed that their church strongly opposes gay marriage and LBGTQ rights

Chip, now 41, was also arrested for stealing his own car back from a tow-truck service when he was in college. The underage student’s car had beer in his car at the time.

The Fixer Upper star was later sued after his car crashed into another — and a 2-year-old was severely injured.

Chip and his wife struggled with money before Fixer Upper hit the small screen, and he later confessed all Joanna did in their first year of marriage was cry over their struggles. Joanna, now 38, was forced to empty her store’s cash register at one point to pay for Chip’s bail after he was arrested for unpaid animal control tickets. Their troubles didn’t ease up over the years, as the City of Waco and the Waco Independent School district sued them over unpaid taxes in 2012

Then, two of their goats were found dead at their Magnolia Market over the summer. The killer is still at large.

The couple also tricked HGTV producers into picking up their sizzle reel! Court documents obtained by RadarOnline.com revealed that Chip bought the houseboat that sparked their show solely for TV purposes, despite him presenting it to his wife only as a project for them to work on together.

Chip and Joanna are currently involved in a lawsuit with their Magnolia Silos neighbor over a fence they put up on the property.

Nicole Curtis kept her years long custody battle over her son Ethan a secret from kept her years long custody battle over her sona secret from Rehab Addict fans , despite her teenage son being a fixture on earlier seasons of the show. At one point, Ethan chose to live with his grandmother rather than his TV star mom or alcohol-fueled father

Harper Wolfgang Curtis Maguire on May 19, 2015 — and Shane Maguire shortly after. Then, the 40-year-old kept her second pregnancy a secret by only being filmed from the waist up. She gave birth toon May 19, 2015 — and raged war on her child’s father,shortly after.

Tarek El Moussa filed for a temporary Flip or Flop starfiled for a temporary restraining order against an ex-girlfriend in 2003 after years of harassment. He never appeared in court, so it was never made permanent.

Tarek, 35, revealed that he was diagnosed with thyroid cancer after a concerned fan wrote in to the show. He confirmed he was in remission last year.

Christina recently came under fire for allegedly scamming their “Success Path” Tarek and his wiferecently came under fire for allegedly scamming their “Success Path” seminar customers. Disgruntled fans claimed they paid over $1,000 for a class taught by the couple — only to realize that they wouldn’t even be in the same room as the HGTV stars! They also claimed that they were upsold for more expensive classes and packages to be met with no results.

Jonathan Scott was involved in a brutal bar fight in June after his drink was taken away. A bouncer reportedly put him into a headlock, so he called 911 to report an assault. Property Brothers starwas involved in a brutal bar fight in June after his drink was taken away. A bouncer reportedly put him into a headlock, so he called 911 to report an assault. No charges were filed in the case