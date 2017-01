Baby Battles, Restraining Orders & More! HGTV’S Wildest Off-Screen Scandals Exposed

Chip and his wife struggled with money before Fixer Upper hit the small screen, and he later confessed all Joanna did in their first year of marriage was cry over their struggles. Joanna, now 38, was forced to empty her store’s cash register at one point to pay for Chip’s bail after he was arrested for unpaid animal control tickets. Their troubles didn’t ease up over the years, as the City of Waco and the Waco Independent School district sued them over unpaid taxes in 2012