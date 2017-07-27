Ariel Winter Shows Off Her Curves In Teeny-Tiny Denim Shorts

The actress stepped out with her boyfriend, Levi Meaden, to grab a bite to eat at Joan's on Third.
The 19-year-old showed off her curves in super short jean cut-offs, a T-shirt, and knee-high suede boots.
The Modern Family star just posted a pantless photo showing off her butt tattoo!
The ink reads, “Love risks everything and asks for nothing."
Ariel has said previously of getting tattoos: “I love getting tattoos. I think it's a super fun way of expressing yourself. I only get tattoos that are meaningful to me and I love it.”