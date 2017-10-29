Check Out Ariel Winter's Skimpiest Costume Yet

Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

Ariel Winter and her boyfriend actor Levi Meaden, 30, were spotted in West Hollywood Saturday night at Glee star Matthew Morrison’s Halloween party. They also hit up Universal Studios Halloween Horror Nights. The couple coordinated their costumes and went as Leeloo and Korben Dallas from the film The Fifth Element. Ariel wore a figure flattering white halter-neck body suit with cut outs that exposed a whole lot of skin.

From her taught midriff to her toned butt and thighs, the 19-year-old actress’s outfit left little to the imagination.

Ariel topped off the look with a bright orange wig, heavy eye make up and platform sneakers. Levi took on Bruce Willis’s The Fifth Element character and dressed in black pants, an orange shirt, and a black bomber jacket.

The pair also coordinated costumes on Friday night when they hit up Just Jared’s 6th annual Halloween party in Beverly Hills. Naturally Ariel’s sexy skeleton costume showed a whole lot of skin!

While her Modern Family character Alex Dunphy may be geeky and frumpy, Ariel’s cheeky costumes prove she is anything but.

In the past Ariel has openly rejected Internet trolls’ opinions of her skimpy fashion choices, but the Emmy award winner seemed a bit worried about how her sexy Leeloo look was received. In a photo she posted on Instagram Ariel said, “Was supposed to be cute but I was trying to move people. Didn’t work… still a great time at #universalhhn! @unistudios @horrornights @arielwinter