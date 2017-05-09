Skeletal Angelina Jolie Staggers Through A Miserable Day Out With The Kids
The actress’ pals fear Brad Pitt divorce drama could be killing her!
Divorce is really taking a toll on Angelina Jolie these days. Keep clicking through to see the latest photos that show she may be faking her smiles for the kids!
The 41-year-old actress was spotted taking Shiloh, 10, and Knox Jolie-Pitt, 8, to a Renaissance fair on May 6, but didn't appear to be enjoying her single parent life these days.
"She didn't seem like she was having a good time at all," an eyewitness at the festival told RadarOnline.com. "The kids were running around like normal kids, but she seemed kind of down to me."
As Star previously reported, Angie isn't the only one letting her health spiral out of control Brad Pitt, 53, has recently been seen looking scary skinny himself.
"This divorce seems to be killing him," a source told Star. "Brad feels terrible, and it seems like he's finding it hard even to eat normally. Everyone's worried that subconsciously he's trying to punish himself for failing at his marriage."
As Star readers know, Brad made a bombshell statement during an interview with GQ magazine, where he admitted to his secret addiction battles during his marriage to Angie. Do you think Brad and Angie will ever get back together? Tell us your thoughts below!
