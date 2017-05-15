Angelina Jolie Settles Into Single Mom Life In L.A.
Is the actress struggling to keep it together for her kids?
1 of 7
BACKGRID
BACKGRID
Angelina Jolie has her hands full ever since she decided to pull the plug on her marriage from Brad Pitt last September.
BACKGRID
BACKGRID
BACKGRID
BACKGRID
But was her divorce drama still overpowering her time with the kids? As Star reported, Angie has been struggling to crack a smile during recent outings with them.
BACKGRID
BACKGRID
After the walk, Star revealed her 13-year-old son, Pax, later treated his mother to dinner at TAO in Hollywood, still looking miserable.
BACKGRID
BACKGRID
Meanwhile, while the pair continue to finalize their divorce, Brad has been spotted looking even worse.
BACKGRID
BACKGRID
In fact, the 53-year-old actor has shed a shocking amount of weight since Angie filed for divorce in September.
BACKGRID
BACKGRID
Most recently, he admitted that he was boozing too much before Angie filed for divorce. Since then, he's been seeking therapy and trying to win his kids' love back. What do you think of these new pics of Angie and the kids? Tell us your thoughts below!
X
Comments