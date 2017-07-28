Angelina Jolie's Kids Put On Brave Forces Amid Bitter Divorce

Credit: Westlake, CA - Angelina Jolie's kids enjoy a day at Sports Academy. Shiloh and Zahara chat as they leave the sports store in active wear.
Pictured: Shiloh Nouvel Jolie-Pitt, Zahara Marley Jolie-Pitt
BACKGRID USA 27 JULY 2017
USA: +1 310 798 9111 / usasales@backgrid.com
UK: +44 208 344 2007 / uksales@backgrid.com
*UK Clients - Pictures Containing Children
Please Pixelate Face Prior To Publication*
View gallery 7
1 of 7 Angelina Jolie & Brad Pitt's children are doing the best they can after their parent's bitter divorce. 2 of 7 Shiloh, Knox, and Zahara enjoyed the day at Sports Academy on July 27. 3 of 7
After their workout the group grabbed lunch at Lazy Dog restaurant in Westlake.
4 of 7
As readers know, Angelina recently moved int a new $25 million home with her six children.
5 of 7
The 42-year-old actress opened up about her divorce and the effect it had on her kids in an interview with
Vanity Fair. The kids have been “very brave…in times they needed to be,” she said. 6 of 7
"We’re all just healing from the events that led to the filing…They’re not healing from the divorce," Jolie explained. "They’re healing from some…from life, from things in life.”
7 of 7 What do you think of Brad & Angelina's split? Tweet us @star_news!
Angelina Jolie & Brad Pitt's children are doing the best they can after their parent's bitter divorce. Shiloh, Knox, and Zahara enjoyed the day at Sports Academy on July 27.
After their workout the group grabbed lunch at Lazy Dog restaurant in Westlake.
As readers know, Angelina recently moved int a new $25 million home with her six children.
The 42-year-old actress opened up about her divorce and the effect it had on her kids in an interview with
Vanity Fair. The kids have been “very brave…in times they needed to be,” she said.
"We’re all just healing from the events that led to the filing…They’re not healing from the divorce," Jolie explained. "They’re healing from some…from life, from things in life.”
What do you think of Brad & Angelina's split? Tweet us @star_news!