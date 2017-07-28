STAR Pays for Scoops!

New Photos

Angelina Jolie's Kids Put On Brave Forces Amid Bitter Divorce

The mother-of-six recently said her children are 'healing from things in life.'

By ,

Credit: BACKGRID USA 27 JULY 2017

Angelina Jolie & Brad Pitt's children are doing the best they can after their parent's bitter divorce.
Shiloh, Knox, and Zahara enjoyed the day at Sports Academy on July 27.
After their workout the group grabbed lunch at Lazy Dog restaurant in Westlake.
As readers know, Angelina recently moved int a new $25 million home with her six children.
The 42-year-old actress opened up about her divorce and the effect it had on her kids in an interview with Vanity Fair. The kids have been “very brave…in times they needed to be,” she said.
"We’re all just healing from the events that led to the filing…They’re not healing from the divorce," Jolie explained. "They’re healing from some…from life, from things in life.”
