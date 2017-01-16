Angelina Jolie Indulges In Retail Therapy With Son Pax As Divorce Battle Continues
Her estranged husband Brad Pitt was no where to be seen.
Angelina Jolie distracted herself from the drama that's surrounding her family with a shopping trip and her son, Pax, tagged along.
The Oscar-winner browsed the shoe department at WeHo hotspot, Fred Segal.
This is her first appearance out since an agreement was reached in court with her estranged husband, Brad Pitt, over the custody of their six kids.
Angie agreed to seal the children's files for privacy reasons and to lessen the media frenzy that has ensued since their divorce announcement in October.
Recently, Angelina took their children on a ski trip to Colorado without Brad. Instead, he surprisingly attended the 2017 Golden Globes for the movie he helped produce called Moonlight.
What do you think about Angie's custody war with Brad?
