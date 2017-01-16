Angelina Jolie Indulges In Retail Therapy With Son Pax As Divorce Battle Continues

1 of 6

AKM-GSI AKM-GSI Angelina Jolie distracted herself from the drama that's surrounding her family with a shopping trip and her son, Pax, tagged along.

AKM-GSI AKM-GSI The Oscar-winner browsed the shoe department at WeHo hotspot, Fred Segal.

AKM-GSI AKM-GSI This is her first appearance out since an agreement was reached in court with her estranged husband, Brad Pitt, over the custody of their six kids.

AKM-GSI AKM-GSI Angie agreed to seal the children's files for privacy reasons and to lessen the media frenzy that has ensued since their divorce announcement in October.

AKM-GSI AKM-GSI Recently, Angelina took their children on a ski trip to Colorado without Brad. Instead, he surprisingly attended the 2017 Golden Globes for the movie he helped produce called Moonlight.