Amy Schumer Spotted Looking Seriously Glum After Split With Boyfriend
The comedienne and Ben Hanisch were together for more than a year.
Amy Schumer was snapped out in New York City for the first time since news broke her split with her boyfriend Ben Hanisch.
The comedienne looked casual in gym clothes as she headed out from her apartment.
She and Ben dated for just over a year and their split appears amicable.
The furniture designer's brother, Tim, told Page Six that Ben is doing just fine. He said, “He’s doing fine. He’s all right. Everybody’s friendly. They’re good.”
But Tim wasn't sure what exactly caused the breakup. He admitted, “I’m not quite sure. I don’t know all the details on what happened.”
Meanwhile, Amy is celebrating the successful weekend her new movie, Snatched, had at the box office.
