1 of 6

Getty Images Getty Images Are George and Amal Clooney about to become proud parents?

The lawyer's stomach sure turned heads at the screening for the Netflix documentary White Helmets on Jan. 9.

Amal seemed to be hiding a bumpy belly in a floral baggy dress.

Not even a loose-fitted dress could cover Amal's growing mid-section!

Despite George vocalizing that kids are not a priority right now, the couple could be expecting.