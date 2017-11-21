Armie Hammer Slams Casey Affleck’s Oscar Win!

Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

Armie Hammer is calling out double standards in Hollywood!

In an interview with The Hollywood Reporter, the actor revealed he doesn’t understand why Casey Affleck won an Oscar for Best Actor this year, while director Nate Parker was essentially banished from show business.

“Nate had the stuff in his past, which is heinous and tough to get beyond. I get that,” Armie told THR.

“But that was when he was 18 and now he’s in director jail.”

In 1999, Nate and his friend were arrested on charges of rape. The alleged victim claimed she was intoxicated and unconscious at the time.

Nate’s friend was convicted but Nate was acquitted of all charges. His accuser committed suicide in 2012.

Nate directed the 2016 film Birth of a Nation, which was a serious Oscar contender until his past became public.

“At the same time, the guy who went and won an Academy Award has three cases of sexual assault against him,”

Armie continued, confirming that he was talking about Casey, who won for Manchester by the Sea.

Two women sued Casey in 2010, claiming he sexually harassed them on the set of the film I’m Still Here. Both suits were settled out of court.

Both men had allegations of sexual assault against them, but Casey managed to push through the allegations to an Oscar win.

“[Parker] had one incident — which was heinous and atrocious — but his entire life is affected in the worst possible way,” Armie told the mag.

“And the other guy won the highest award you can get as an actor. It just doesn’t make sense, you know?”