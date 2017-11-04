What's Wrong With Johnny Depp?

Johnny Depp, 54, appeared to be propped up by his bodyguard as he walked the red carpet at the London premiere of his new film Murder On The Orient Express. The actor has had his share of personal woes over the last couple of years, in particular his mom’s passing and a nasty divorce from actress/model Amber Heard that cost him a cool $7 million. Is it possible he’s back to his hard partying ways?
The Pirates of the Caribbean actor appeared to be out of it at Thursday’s required appearance and fans are growing concerned. Johnny had his hair slicked back in the style of his character in the film and was dressed in a tux, but still managed to look disheveled and seemed somewhat disoriented.
While being interviewed by a reporter Johnny slurred his words and seemed to have a tough time remembering his costar and director Sir Kenneth Branagh’s name. His responses to questions were disjointed at best. Cast mates including Dame Judi Dench and Penelope Cruz attended press functions that Johnny supposedly declined and the actor was apparently absent at the film’s after party.