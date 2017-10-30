Hollywood's Funniest Will Share The Stage For HBO Autism Benefit

Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

Night Of Too Many Stars: America Unites For Autism Programs is less than one month away and its all-star lineup just got even better!

J.J. Abrams, Rob Corddry, Ellie Kemper, Howie Mandel, Chris Rock and Ben Stiller have been confirmed as participants for the annual event, joining previously announced: Louis C.K., Stephen Colbert, Abbi Jacobson, Jordan Klepper, Hasan Minhaj, John Mulaney, Olivia Munn, John Oliver and Adam Sandler.

The live comedy benefit, which has been hosted by John Stewart since 2005, raises money to create and fund desperately needed schools and services, reaching thousands of individuals, families, and communities across the country.

Plus, the evening brings a whole lot of laughter.

This year’s event airs live on HBO from Madison Square Garden and will include stand-up performances, sketches, and short films.

The New York tradition, which has been around for more than 10 years, is presented in partnership with NEXT for AUTISM.

For more information about the show and to get tickets for the live event please visit: https://toomanystarshbo.com/ and http://itsh.bo/NOTMSTickets.

The special airs Saturday, Nov. 18 at 8 pm ET/5 pm PT on HBO.

To see the latest promo, click the video above.