Steven Seagal Called Female Reporters ‘F***ing Dirty W****s’ & ‘C****suckers’

Days after several celebrities have come forward accusing actor Steven Seagal of sexual harassment, shocking audio clips in which the actor is heard calling female reporters ‘a bunch of f***ing dirty w****s and ‘c***suckers’ has emerged.

In a 1988 interview with a male reporter the actor is asked if he found any differences between male and female reporters while promoting his film, Above The Law.

The 65-year-old responded: “Well, I found that interestingly enough, the few times that I had a hard time, it was usually with women.”

“When somebody is on tour, a promotional tour, he’s there to talk about his film, not about who he’s f***ed or who he would like to f**k or who his wife was with ten years ago,” he continued.

“They should go into pornography or something else instead of journalism if they want to hear that s**t. they’re a bunch of a**holes.”

At the time of the interview, The Hollywood star claimed, that a female journalist lead him on, only to write allegedly false statements. He continues his rant saying:

“If I ever see her again, I’ll tell her to her face, I think she belongs in a zoo.

‘Bunch of f***ing dirty w****s!”

“You sit down with this sweet little nice girl and she seems to adore you and all this and that, and you’re a perfect gentleman, and you know, unbelievable.”

The actor ends off the interview saying that he plans to ‘combat’ situation by refusing to give interviews:

‘The way you combat is by let’s not ever do an interview again to show these c***suckers.’

Steven’s lawyer, Marty Singer has represented the Hollywood star in several sexual harassment lawsuits over the years.