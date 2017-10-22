Justin Bieber Shows Off Full Torso Tat On Instagram

A post shared by Justin Bieber (@justinbieber) on Oct 21, 2017 at 7:37am PDT

Justin Bieber has some new ink and apparently couldn’t wait to show it off to fans on Instagram. He posted a video on Saturday showing off his full torso tattoos (and muscles!). The gospel song Ahh can be heard blaring in the background. The pop singer has been an avid church-goer lately, and according to sources, that’s helped him to stay on the right track.

While Justin has always been a Christian, he had been caught doing some pretty unchristian like things over the years, like peeing in buckets and frequenting strip clubs. The Canadian-born singer reportedly cancelled the remaining shows of his Purpose tour to ‘rededicate his life to Jesus Christ.’ On his Facebook page however, he simply said it was, “due to unforeseen circumstances.”

It seems that Justin has turned over a new leaf and is making great efforts to stay on the straight and narrow. In an open letter he said “I let my broken relationships dictate the way I acted toward people and the way I treated them! I let bitterness, jealousy and fear run my life!!!!” he wrote in an open letter. “I am extremely blessed to have people in the past few years help me build my character back up reminding me of who I am and who I want to be!!!”

Justin very well may have been referring to fellow congregants of Hillsong Church where the Despacito singer is frequently spotted at the Christian mega church offers services in 16 different countries worldwide.