Did Kim Kardashian Nix Birthday Party After Recent Robbery?

Kim Kardashian West turned 37 on Saturday, October 21. Didn’t get your invitation? Don’t worry. She didn’t send any. The typically over-the-top reality queen decided to forgo a big extravagant party this year. Could it be that the mother of two is feeling nervous after being robbed again?

As StarMagazine.com reported previously, Kim was the recent target of thieves once again. A witness claims to have seen two suspects, one of whom managed to get onto Kim and husband Kanye West‘s property and break into three of their cars. One of Kim and Kanye’s assistant’s iPhones was reportedly stolen.

The incident took place almost exactly one year after Kim was robbed at gunpoint in her Paris hotel room. Kim, who was extremely shaken after the terrifying ordeal, was noticeably absent from Paris fashion week this year. In light of this most recent robbery, it’s understandable that the reality star would be hesitant to throw a big party right now. Instead, she is reportedly keeping things very low key and celebrating her 37th with a family brunch at her mom Kris Jenner‘s home.

Kim did post a sweet thank you message to her fans on Instagram with a photo of what appears to be natural rose quartz crystals. The caption reads, “Thank you everyone for all of the love & light this year on my birthday! I love seeing all of your messages, they make me so happy. I love you!”