Kim Kardashian Robbed AGAIN!

Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

Kim Kardashian and Kanye West were burglarized.

Local police report that there are two suspects in the crime, at least one of which made it onto their property. While he did not gain entry into their Bel Air mansion, he managed to break into three of their luxury cars and steal one their assistant’s iPhones.

According to law enforcement officials :”A call came in at 5:10 am on Friday from their Bel Air home and officers responded to a theft of motor vehicle via radio call.

A witness saw a suspect enter and exit a vehicle then flee the location. Adding that, the witness also saw a second suspect hiding in a bush nearby.

The suspects also hit their next-door neighbor, Kathy Griffin’s and was able to steal a purse.

This comes just one year after Kim’s terrifying Paris Fashion Week robbery.

The Keeping Up With The Kardashian Star did not attend the Paris Fashion Week this year, and has previously admitted that she is still having a hard time since the heist.“Because of Paris I have a fear of being in public already,” the reality star admitted.