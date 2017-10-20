Jim Carey To Be Deposed In Wrongful Death Case

Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

Jim Carey’s will be deposed in the wrongful death case of his late girlfriend Cathriona White.

The deposition is set for Friday, October 27.

Earlier this year, Cathriona’s therapist allegedly leaked notes revealing that the actor lied about knowingly giving his then girlfriend sexual transmitted diseases.

The actor has since filed a motion, allowing him and other parties involved to review the discovery material five days before it is disclosed to the public.

A source says, “We are very much looking forward to Mr. Carrey finally being placed under oath next week and forced to answer the questions he has been dodging for years, such as why he provided illegal drugs to Ms. White, why he gave Ms. White multiple STDs and then lied about it, and why he has engaged in a public charade of innocence crafted by his handlers.

The source continued saying: This is a search for the truth and we will find it. And when we do, it will not end well for Mr. Carrey.”

Cathriona was found dead in her apartment in September 2015 after she committed suicide.