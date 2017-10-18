Britney Spears' Pal Tells All On Singer's Rocky Relationship With Justin Timberlake

Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

The relationship between Britney Spears, 35, and Justin Timberlake, 36, was one that shocked and defined much of Hollywood during the late ’90s and early 2000s. Now, 17 years later, REELZ has teamed up with The National Enquirer to tell all on the former couple’s early days.

“Many sources had told us that Britney and Justin were having a relationship,” said National Enquirer‘s Associate Editor, James Robertson.

“They even said that they had shared their first kiss together when they were in the Mickey Mouse club,” added National Enquirer’s Managing Editor, Melissa Cronin.

Recalled Spears’ friend, Alexsandra Wright, of their early days together: “They were in the same place, they were both kids going through the same thing, they were really each other’s first love.”

As StarMagazine.com readers know, the duo did not come clean about their relationship until 2000, after years of sparking rumors about their secret love.

“When they started touring together, with NSYNC and Britney Spears in ’98, that’s when sparks really started to fly,” recalled National Enquirer’s Senior News Editor, Andrea Simpson.

Once they confirmed they were dating, fans and the entire Hollywood community lost it!

“Fans of Britney, fans of Justin, readers of The National Enquirer could not get enough of this new power couple,” added Robertson.

“Britney Spears and Justin Timberlake dating was like the pop princess and the pop prince coming together for a royal wedding,” agreed Cronin.

Once they began making public appearances together, Spears’ own songs showed signs of their passionate relationship. In her lyrics it was evident she and Timberlake where no longer the young innocent children that had met years before in the Disney series.

“She’s gone from being ‘Oops I Did It Again’ through to ‘I’m a Slave For You’ with it’s sexual undertones and scandalous nature,” stated National Enquirer’s Editor in Chief, Dylan Howard.

As Star readers know, Britney Spears and Justin Timberlake called it quits on their rocky relationship in 2003 after which the blonde bombshell became “depressed,” got married and suffered a mental breakdown! Did she ever get over her first love?

National Enquirer Investigates: Britney & Justin airs Friday October 20 at 10 ET/PT on REELZ.