At 12, Student Vili Fualaau Allegedly Bet A Friend He Could ‘Seduce’ Teacher Mary Kay

Even though Mary Kay Letourneau was 34 and raising four children with then-husband Steven Letourneau, that didn’t stop 12-year-old Vili Fualaau from allegedly making a bet with one of his friends, claiming that he could seduce her.

“I think what was motivating him was he was a young, pubescent boy who was lusting after the hot teacher and thought ‘I can do this,’” says Linda Byron Lippingcott, former reporter at KING-TV, in the clip.

In Reelz’s latest Scandal me Famous episode, Mary Kay Letourneau, interviews from media professionals tell all on the controversial teacher-student affair that shocked the nation in 1996.

“There are some people that think ‘look, you can’t do that, she’s predatory, he’s a little boy,’ and then there are people who feel that at 13, 14, some boys kind of knew what they wanted, and they were very curious about sex and who they could experience things with,” says Former Newsday Reporter, A.J. Benza, in the video.

