Nicole Kidman’s 'Horrified' Daughters Can't Stand To Look At Her!

Most women fear getting older and having their husbands run off — but their kids? According to a source, Nicole Kidman’s daughters, Sunday Rose, 9, and Faith, 6, were “horrified” when they saw their mother sporting a gray wig and stained teeth on the Australian set of the hit TV show Top of the Lake.
“They could barely look at Nicole. They hated it,” the insider tells Star. “Her daughters kept asking her if she had washed her face and brushed her teeth. But Nicole warned them that she’ll be old and gray one day.”
Until then, the 50-year-old actress’ love of Botox should do just the trick.