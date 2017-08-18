Kathy Griffin is no stranger to causing a stir, but this time it’s for a very good reason. The controversial comedian shaved her head “in solidarity” with her sister, Joyce, who has been diagnosed with cancer and is undergoing chemotherapy just three years after losing their brother, Greg, to esophageal cancer. “My daughter Kathleen Mary is a wonderful human being,” her mother, Maggie, wrote on Twitter. No joke!
By Her Side
Kathy Griffin Shaves Head ‘In Solidarity’ With Cancer-Suffering Sister
Just three years earlier, the siblings lost their brother to the disease.
