Critics Call Out Angelina Jolie For 'Cruel' & 'Exploitative' Casting Methods

First They Killed My Father, cruel and exploitative. Saint Angelina Jolie is no angel. Critics are calling the casting process for her new film about the genocide carried out in Cambodia,, cruel and exploitative.

The director revealed to Vanity Fair that she wanted a child who “had experienced real hardship” to play the lead role, so she went hunting in “orphanages, circuses and slum schools. ” Children who were chosen were then subjected to a “rather disturbing” game in which they placed money in front of the children, asked them to think of something they needed it for and then snatched it away.

While Angie has released a statement about how upset she is that “a pretend exercise in an improvisation has been written about as if it was a real scenario,” something tells us she wouldn’t find it funny if someone took away her Oscar nom next year.