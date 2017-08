Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

Robin and I are very excited to share with you all that we’re having a baby! The due date is March 1st, Alan’s birthday! ❤️ A post shared by April Love Geary (@aprillovegeary) on Aug 17, 2017 at 2:08pm PDT

Robin Thicke is going to be a father again! His girlfriend, April Love Geary, announced the couple is expecting a baby girl in March. This will be the 22-year-old model’s first child. Robin, 40, shares son, Julian, 7, with his estranged wife Paula Patton.

Robin and April have been dating for three years but the singer is not yet divorced from his ex! The two are embroiled in a bitter custody war with Paula claiming Robin was abusive, a womanizer, and doing drugs during their relationship.