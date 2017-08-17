Khloe Kardashian Not So Close With Boyfriend Tristan Thompson's Infant Son

Alley-whoops! Khloé Kardashian is dropping the ball with boyfriend Tristan Thompson’s 8-month-old son, Prince. “Khloé is constantly telling Tristan how badly she wants to get married and have a baby with him,” reveals an insider. “But when it comes to the child he already has, she can’t seem to be bothered.”
Lamar Odom’s daughter, Destiny, had a similar experience with the 33-year-old reality star, calling their relationship strained: “I feel like [me and my brother, Lamar Jr.] tried. I tried for my dad.”
“Khloé is great with her nieces and nephews, but being a stepmom is different,” says the source, adding that the Kardashian started dating Tristan, 26, when his ex, Jordyn Craig, was pregnant. “In Khloé’s defense, it’s an awkward situation. She doesn’t want to step on Jordyn’s toes after stealing her man, too.”