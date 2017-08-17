Jennifer Lopez Watches Boyfriend Alex Rodriguez ‘Like A Hawk!'

“Instead of cutting him loose, Jennifer is rearranging her entire schedule to accommodate Alex’s so that she can watch him like a hawk,” a spy tells Star. “She’s obsessed with him and worried that he will slip through her hands if she doesn’t stay close.” Not that Alex seems to mind.

“He loves all the attention dating J.Lo brings him,” says the spy, noting how Alex scored two grand-slam gigs with Fox Sports and Good Morning America after he and Jennifer went public. “He’s clearly milking her for the fame.”