Jennifer Lopez Watches Boyfriend Alex Rodriguez ‘Like A Hawk!'

Jennifer Lopez is covering all of her bases after Star caught Alex Rodriguez sexting another woman. The 48-year-old singer won’t let him out of her sight, even accompanying the former baseball player, 42, to a sports memorabilia signing at the National Collectors Convention in Rosemont, Ill., on July 29.
“Instead of cutting him loose, Jennifer is rearranging her entire schedule to accommodate Alex’s so that she can watch him like a hawk,” a spy tells Star. “She’s obsessed with him and worried that he will slip through her hands if she doesn’t stay close.” Not that Alex seems to mind.
“He loves all the attention dating J.Lo brings him,” says the spy, noting how Alex scored two grand-slam gigs with Fox Sports and Good Morning America after he and Jennifer went public. “He’s clearly milking her for the fame.”