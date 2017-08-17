Beyonce & Jay-Z Balance Time With The Twins & Blue Ivy

Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

“Blue is not happy about being relegated to the floor while Rumi and Sir take top position on mommy’s lap,” says a family source. “Beyoncé devotes an hour every day to Blue — without the babies — but it’s not helping.”

Now, the precocious 5-year-old is longing for the days when she was a single lady before her parents were crazy in love with the twins.

“Blue has been the little princess for five years and it’s good for her to learn how to share the spotlight,” adds the source. “There’s plenty of love to go around!”