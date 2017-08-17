Did Bella Thorne Ditch Work For A Booty Call With Scott Disick?

It was Bring Your Booty Call to Work Day for Bella Thorne when Scott Disick visited her on the set of Liam Payne’s new music video.
“He arrived halfway through and Bella said she needed ‘a break’ — then they locked themselves in her trailer!” fumed a crew member, griping that the actress, 19, and the party boy, 34, were holed up so long, staff nearly had to break down the door to get her back to work.
“She told everyone to go away and carried on fooling around with Scott,” recalled the source. “It was rude, crude and lewd.”